Muskogee STEAM Center is sponsoring Support Learning, Support Local, a weekly academic challenge for students in grades PreK-12. The challenges are to engage students in learning during the next six weeks of school closings and to support local businesses. Students who submit excellent projects will receive gift cards to local restaurants or shops that have been purchased by the STEAM Center in support of those businesses.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math.
To access the challenges, join the Muskogee STEAM Center Facebook page. Parents can post photos of student works there. Information: Melony Carey, (918) 781-3447.
