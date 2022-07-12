Muskogee's new STEAM Center could help students explore science, technology, engineering, arts, math — and more.
"It's to get their brains working," said center manager Catie Sain, a Fort Gibson graduate. "It's an opportunity for students to explore science and technology, and exposing them to concepts they might not get in their normal education."
The center opens Saturday at the former Justice clothing store at Arrowhead Mall and will operate Fridays and Saturdays through September.
“We believe STEAM is the correct pathway to a more creative and inspiring future,” said Derryl Venters, founding board member of the organization. “The intersection of the arts and sciences is an exciting gateway to human invention. We want our young learners to experience the power of the sciences combined with artistic expression.”
Sain, who teaches second grade at Tulsa Public Schools, said she'll be on hand to answer questions as they come up.
Melony Carey, secretary-treasurer of the STEAM board, said the center will feature different stations, including a table where visitors can build a dinosaur diorama or dig for "fossils," a table with various sizes of LEGOs, and a table with microscopes where students can learn about DNA extraction.
The center also has an astronomy display with images from the Hubble telescope.
Even the store's old dressing stalls will be put to use. Carey said the mirrors can be used for activities such as "drawing with the left side of your brain."
"Or kids will look in the mirror and try to draw their self-portrait," she said. "In one, we'll have works from the masters, and students can draw in the style of the master."
Carey said the center received a $10,000 City of Muskogee Foundation grant to investigate the desire for a STEAM Center in Muskogee.
"What we found out is that people do want it," Carey said. "Parents do want a place to go to with their children."
Venters said she hopes this temporary STEAM Center could whet residents' or donors' appetites for a permanent exploration center.
"I'm hoping someone in Muskogee will believe this is an important piece of the culture, for our community, and will operate a space for us to grow and evolve," she said. "This is a taste of STEAM for Muskogee."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee STEAM Center.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September.
WHERE: Former Justice clothing store in Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St.
ADMISSION: $3 for children 3 and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
