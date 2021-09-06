Stiles honored by ICTC Board

Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education Vice President Tom Stiles was honored with the Oklahoma Association of Technology Center (OATC) Outstanding Board Member award Aug. 27 at the Oklahoma Secondary School Board Association (OSSBA)/OATC Conference in Oklahoma City. This award recognizes the contributions of technology center school board members who have provided leadership in the development and implementation of school policy. The award is presented to individuals who have supported CareerTech education by giving of their time and energy in the role of board member of a local technology center in Oklahoma.
Stiles has served on the ICTC Board of Education since 2016 having previously served as Indian Capital Technology Center superintendent from 2005-2013. He serves as the assistant superintendent at Fort Gibson Public Schools.
“There is no one more deserving of this honor than Tom Stiles," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec. "He has a strong passion for helping and serving others. He is all about building relationships – whether it is his family, friends, staff, or students. This is evident by his service in public and CareerTech education for more than 40-plus years and his involvement in many professional and civic organizations. He loves to be involved at all levels.”
