Federal stimulus money related to the COVID-19 pandemic could help the Muskogee Public Schools reach a $3 million fund balance to carry over to next school year.
The district seeks to keep that $3 million balance over the next few years, even with expected cuts in state and local funding, MPS officials say.
"We need to keep that $3 million so we can react without having to slash everything," MPS Chief Financial Officer John Little said. "Three million would give you two and a half months of funding in a worst case scenario, if we had no money coming in from the state."
According to the Daily Oklahoman, Oklahoma received $160 million for state schools from the Coronavirus Aid, Relieve and Economic Security Act.
Little said district allocations would be 83 percent of its Title 1 formula, which would be $2.5 million for MPS.
He said he's confident the school will get the stimulus "because it's already passed U.S. Congress and signed by the President."
MPS was prepared to close the school year with a $1.3 million fund balance. School closings caused by COVID-19 concerns raised the balance to $1.8 million, Little said.
"With schools being closed, we reduced utilities and reduced supplies," Little said.
The district would use part the stimulus for child nutrition, he said. The district has been offering free school lunches at several sites since March 23.
"We're still paying everybody, still preparing meals for our children," Little said. "However, where our income usually is $325,000 a month, it's $25,000, so we'll still have to make up three months of income."
MPS already had planned to cut its budget due to declining enrollment.
"We're cutting 2021 (budget) by 6.5 percent with no reduction in force," Little told the Muskogee school board in April. "We're doing it simply by attrition and lowering budgets and just being very frugal."
He said MPS could lose another 4.5 percent for 2022 and 3.6 percent for 2023.
Little said the district intends to maintain its $3 million fund balance through the 2023 school year.
School Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said $3 million equates to nearly 6 percent of the overall MPS budget.
"In the past, we have had to spend a portion of these funds to repair and maintain buildings," Mendenhall said. "However, with the new bond funds we will be constructing new efficient buildings and replacing mechanical systems that should yield a cost savings within the next two fiscal years."
