Webbers Falls 4-H Club member Hudson Shelby gave the swine judge a fist bump after placing third in his class Tuesday at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
The fourth-grader faced stiff competition, not only against other Class 2 Hampshire hogs, but also against other Hampshires and other hogs.
Hundreds of hogs competed Monday and Tuesday at the regional show. Out of 2,500 hogs nominated earlier this year, 609 actually made the regional show, said show spokesman Rowdy Fewel.
"What they do is get them as babies and nominate them back in December," Fewel said "So, then they're put on feed, and some may not grow out as expected. In the show industry, you probably have a barn full and as it gets to the end of February, first of March, some may grow out good and some may not. You take all the shots and take the best ones. If they're not nominated, they can't be here, so you have to nominate them early."
Hudson said preparing his hog took a lot of working at home.
"He trained it all by himself," said Heath Shelby, Hudson's uncle.
Hudson and other contestants guided their hogs around the Hatbox Event Center show ring while swine judge Jason Butts of Evansville, Wisconsin, watched the action.
Butts said he liked Hudson's hog, but "he just needs more stout in him."
"Give him a little more leg there in terms of the back feet," he said.
Cade Waggle of Fort Gibson FFA placed second in Class 2 Hampshires.
Butts said he loved the look and design of Cade's hog.
"He does a great job getting him shown, getting his hair spot-on there," he said. "I'd like to make him get this hog's weight up ever so slightly. It's just very immature, compared to our class winner."
Cade said he's proud of how well he showed.
"Me and my sister worked day in and day out to try to get them to look their best," Cade said. "I feel like we worked our butts off to make them look the best they can."
Cade said his York took second in its class on Monday. He said he had one more hog, a crossbreed, to show on Tuesday.
"I just have to keep her fresh, and wash her and keep her clean," he said.
Keeping the hog fresh involves treating the skin and hair, Cade said. "Make sure she doesn't get kind of crusty or dirty. Just keep her up and ready before she shows."
The Class 2 winning Hampshire Hog, shown by Jace Clark of Morris FFA, had a good look on the front end and a good range of motion, Butts said. He said he loved the stoutness of Jace's hog.
"He's got a good look up to his front end there, and he's got a good range of motion," Butts said.
Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show Schedule
Hatbox Event Center, 640 S. 40th St.
THURSDAY
Sheep show — 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Heifer show — 8:30 a.m.
Steer show — 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Premium Auction Sale — 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.