Veteran teacher Michelle Moore said she expects things to be totally different for her kindergartners this year.
“I’m in my 27th year of teaching, and it’s like my first year,” Moore said. “It’s the unknown. It’s us trying to do the best of what we’re dealt, and what we’re dealt right now is COVID.”
Fort Gibson starts its 2020-21 school year on Thursday. Masks will be required for staff, students above third grade and anyone riding the school bus. Students and staff must have their temperatures taken before entering the building.
Fort Gibson schools stepped up its mask requirements because Muskogee County remains in the “moderate risk” zone for COVID-19 cases, School Superintendent Scott Farmer said.
On Monday, 509 cumulative cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Muskogee County and 59 cumulative cases were recorded within Fort Gibson town limits.
Early Learning Center Principal Shelly Holderby said her school has put up lots of hand sanitizing stations. Students with a temperature of 100 degrees will be sent home.
Holderby said masks are not required in ELC classrooms, but will be required on the school bus.
She said younger pupils might cause germs by chewing on the masks, dropping them or trading them.
Moore spent part of Monday putting name tags on each child’s lanyard. The lanyard will help keep her kindergartners from losing their face masks.
“We’re just trying to be as normal as we can be for the children, but keeping their best in mind, to keep them safe,” Moore said. “We’re keeping their routine as close as we can, too.”
One routine that has ended is sharing supplies.
“They all must have their own supplies, their own markers, their own crayons, everything, so they don’t share with anyone else,” Moore said as she sorted through a pupil’s school box. “And we’ll try to keep the students separate.”
First-grade teacher Andrea Crawley bought toothbrush holders for each of her students. She put five sharpened pencils in each container.
“That’s just a way they won’t be grabbing each others’ pencils,” she said. “I also have individual containers of math manipulatives they’ll be using.”
Crawley said each student will have a computer.
Holderby said lunch periods and places have been split to keep pupils apart.
“Three classes will be eating in the cafeteria, and three will be eating in the classroom,” she said. “They will be switched weekly. We will distance them in the cafeteria.”
Pupils will pretty much be kept with their classmates throughout the day, Holderby said.
Shared supplies, such as manipulatives, will be wiped between each class period, she said.
Keeping students separated on the playground might be a challenge, Holderby said.
Holderby said she’s not at the point of closing playground equipment for her students.
“They need to play,” she said.
Holderby said there are about 14 to 21 students in each grade who are taking classes online.
