Students benefit from team approach

Eighth-grader Javian Webber got right into the action when his Delta teammates had a shoe flipping competition Friday at Muskogee 7th and 8th Grade Academy.
The competition, to see how often one can kick a shoe sole-side down on risers, was all in a spirit of camaraderie.
That's partly what the academy's team approach is all about.
The student body is divided into six "teams." Eighth-graders have Delta and Victor teams. Seventh-graders are Echo and Bravo. Students learning at home through E-Learning are Alpha and Tango.
"Our main focus is providing a safe environment in which students can easily build relationships with their peers and teachers," Academy Principal Ryan Buell said. "The main avenue we utilize in fostering these relationships is through teaming."
Students in each team share the same teachers in four core subjects — social studies, math, English and science, Buell said. They share elective classes such as robotics, choir, band or athletics with students in other teams.
"This provides a school within a school model so that all of their core classes are in the same learning pod and that they learn with a small cohort of students," he said. "Students have the same expectations in each of these classes to provide consistency. Because a team of teachers only has 100 to 125 students, teachers can focus specifically on the needs of this small group of students. Students more easily form relationships with their teammates and teachers because we ensure that appropriate activities are streamlined to meet their needs."
Top team members for the first semester were honored in assemblies Friday.
Webber said said being Delta makes him feel like part of a team.
"It's a feeling that all these teachers are just nice," Webber said. "They're great."
Buell said students identify with their teams and teachers.
"They have developed a sense of team pride, and a healthy competition between the teams has evolved," he said. "Students strive to do their best on tests, as well as extracurricular events, to improve the data for their team. Team names, decorations, and data are littered across the school."
Assistant Principal Brian Doerner said the team setup allows students to have small learning communities.
"Everybody knows everybody's name," he said.
Coach John Williams, who teaches history, said students in his team "show up ready to learn."
"They're all in the same pod, which is great," Williams said. "Ours is in the very back, the rear of the building. Which is great, we have a computer science class back there, the home ec class is in the area. The gym is right there beside us."
He said he has seen fewer discipline issues with the smaller learning communities than at any other school where he's taught.
Williams said the building set up makes makes it faster for students to go to different rooms between classes. The building originally was West Middle School, which had a similar "pod" system for students. The building then housed Ben Franklin Science Academy.
"The three-minute passing period seems short, but they don't have to walk any further than two doors down," Williams said. "It's very quick. They get to see their friends that way in the pod, that's it. There's not a lot of passing in the halls. The way it's set up is perfect."
Buell said the Academy also offers an advisory class.
"Students are paired with an adult mentor from their team in small groups of 12 to 15 students," he said. "Topics such as social and emotional learning, career skills, and effective communication and collaboration are taught in a discussion model to allow students to talk about issues which are often overlooked during the school day. Information and opportunities about how to get involved are also commonly shared during this time. This class is designed to provide students with an Adult Advocate with whom they can relate."
Buell said the school has seen increased test scores and a more positive culture.
