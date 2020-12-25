Connors State College, in cooperation with Indian Capital Technology Center, held the annual pinning ceremony for 13 graduates of the Physical Therapist Assistant Program and 15 graduates of the Occupational Therapist Assistant Program on Dec. 15 at Muskogee ICTC.
The pinning ceremony, followed by a recessional, recognizes the accomplishments of the graduates, following clinical and coursework completion.
The Physical Therapist Assistant Program helps students gain the skills needed to help individuals regain physical function and improve mobility under the direction and supervision of a licensed physical therapist.
“The PTA faculty are very proud of this group of students,” said Sarah Foster, PTA Program director. “We feel so blessed to have had this group of outstanding graduates to go through this unusual year with. They faced the trials of learning throughout a pandemic with positivity and determination,” Foster said.
This year’s graduates are: Taylor Compton, Tyler Conley, Kara Enkey, Melissa Girty, Bristen Graves, Keylee Hiler, Dakota Lashley, Anthony Miller, Maryah Milton, Christy Murry, Ariana Riley, Hunter Roberts, and Gabrielle Tucker.
Of the 13 graduates, two students — Enkey and Miller, graduated with an outstanding academic performance award in the PTA Program, and Riley graduated with an outstanding clinical performance award.
The Occupational Therapist Assistant Program delivers occupation-based intervention in diverse settings to assist others with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, traumatic injuries, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, or mental health conditions. The program uses rigorous curriculum with relevant clinical instruction in a variety of settings.
Graduates of the Fall 2020 OTA Program include: Rayleigh Beck, Raye Brown, Stacy Classen, Shelby Copeland, Vannessa Dunham, Brittany Flores, Caitlyn Gregg, Kaitlyn Hill, Blair Kerns, Lesli Payne, Jayla Riley, Brooke Rose, Maecie Smith, Tatum Terry, and Deanna Vann-Vest.
“We are proud of the positive outcome the success of these students brings to our society,” said Dr. Ron Ramming, CSC president. “These students are a great example of the partnership between ICTC/CSC.”
