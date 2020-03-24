Whittier Elementary child nutrition worker Betty Hammond greeted several children by name as she gave them school lunches Monday.
"I didn't realize that this was where a lot of the Whittier kids live," Hammond said, handing out bags at Green Country Village. She and co-workers handed out 16 breakfast bags that morning at the apartment complex.
Muskogee Public Schools distributed hundreds of free school meals Monday, on what would have been the first day of class after spring break.
Like other school districts across Oklahoma, MPS has called off school until April 6, out of concern about COVID-19.
And, like other districts, MPS seeks to ensure students continue to receive school meals.
MPS offers pick-up breakfasts and lunches at four school sites each school day. Meals also are distributed at Riverside Mobile Home Park, Whispering Pines Apartments and Port City Acres, as well as Green Country Village.
Hammond said she brought 25 breakfasts to Green Country Village and served 16 Monday morning.
She said they brought 50 lunch bags with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, string cheese, pinto beans, mandarin oranges and cauliflower. Children were given a choice of chocolate or regular milk.
Hammond said around noon that she expected to give all the lunches out.
"Say thank you," one mother yelled as a child received a lunch.
Jennifer Gary, who has a kindergartner at Whittier Elementary, said she was glad to get a lunch.
"Child nutrition is important all the way around," she said, adding that her daughter gets more than a meal.
"She likes interacting with kids, so this gives her the opportunity to get out of the house and walk down to the community area, be with kids and have a little interaction with other people instead of being locked inside the house," Gary said.
Hammond said she enjoys seeing and talking with the youngsters.
"It gives them something to do other than sitting at home and seeing the stories on the news," she said, adding that she expects to come to Green Country Village for at least the next two weeks.
MHS senior Alexis Boyd escorted younger boys to the lunch van.
She said having to stay home from school has been "relaxing and sometimes boring."
Hilldale employees handed out 141 meals at four school sites Monday, Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said.
Puckett spent Monday lunch hour ferrying lunch bags from the Hilldale Elementary cafeteria to waiting cars. Only essential school employees were allowed in the school buildings, he said.
He said the district is working on a way to distribute meals to people who cannot get to the sites.
Only Hilldale Schools students can get Hilldale's meals, Puckett said.
Hilldale Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard delivered school lunches to families who had trouble getting to the sites on Monday.
Lunches included sandwiches and bags of raw broccoli, cauliflower and cucumbers.
The Oklahoma Board of Education could extend school closures until the end of the school year when it meets on Wednesday. State Superintendent for Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is asking the board to approve distance learning for students kept away from school buildings.
MUSKOGEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Curbside pickup only.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.
• Pershing Elementary, 301 N. 54th St.
• Irving Elementary, 100 N. J St.
FORT GIBSON
Lunch pickup, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• First Baptist Church, 304 E. Hickory St.
• High school/middle school cafeteria.
HILLDALE
Drive-through pickup only, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hilldale students only.
• Hilldale Elementary School, 313 E. Peak Blvd.
• Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.
HASKELL
Grab and go meals, 9 to 10 a.m.
• Bus 2, Baptist Church in Stone Bluff.
• Bus 3, Assembly of God Church, Haskell.
• Bus 4, Taff Gazebo.
• Bus 6, Haskell Family Dollar.
• Bus 7, Bended Knee Cowboy Church. (toward Boynton)
• Bus 8, Freewill Baptist Church in Haskell.
• Bus 9, East side of Local Flavor.
OKAY
Grab and Go Meals, 10 to 11 a.m. drive-through pickup only.
WAGONER
8 to 11 a.m., curbside pick up.
• Ellington Elementary, 601 S.E. Sixth St.
• Teague Elementary, 700 N. Story Ave.
• Central Intermediate, 202 N. Casaver St.
Vans deliver meals to the following locations, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
• Toppers Fire Department parking lot.
• Whitehorn Cove parking lot.
• White building, 200 feet east of Ginny’s Log Cabin Grocery on 690 Road.
• Elks Lodge, 33604 Longbay Road.
