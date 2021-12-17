Students encouraged to apply for House page program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives is encouraging high school juniors and seniors to apply for the High School Page Program.
Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High School Page Program at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. Students participating in the program have the chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.
Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, serves as director of the High School Page Program for the 58th Legislature.
"It's an honor to guide these students through their time at the State Capitol," Hill said. "It's always fun to watch their excitement and interest in state government grow as a result of their experience in the page program. This is truly a fantastic learning opportunity for students and a wonderful way to become civically engaged."
Pages accepted to the program are assigned for one week, arriving on Sunday and working Monday through Thursday afternoon, during the legislative session, which runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May.
The students meet members of the House and other elected officials, work in the House Chamber during daily session, take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber and experience behind-the-scenes tours of areas of the Capitol and other agencies.
Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students, and pages are transported to and from the Capitol daily. They are closely supervised at all times and are not permitted to leave the hotel or the Capitol.
Interested high school juniors and seniors may visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to learn more information and to submit an application.
A tutorial on the application process may be viewed at https://youtu.be/y5ZfSpmq55U.
