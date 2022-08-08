Students gear up to head back to class

Students are checking out their Chromebooks and sitting through orientation in preparation for the start of Fort Gibson's new school year on Thursday.
"We're excited about receiving kids," Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said. "We just ask people to drive safely and slow down in school zones and bus stops."
Farmer said no changes will affect parents' pick-up or drop-off during the school day.
"No changes will have a bearing on what our flow of traffic has been, so we just encourage people to study our local pick-up procedures, and if you don't know them, call our building offices, and they'll walk through the procedures," he said.
The district also has 14 new teachers.
"We've got a few new ones in each building," Farmer said on Monday. "Teachers came back today. They reported this morning for our convocation; now they're at their respective buildings."
Enrollment is expected to be around 1,800 students.
"It's always hard to tell, and sometimes it takes a few days to know exactly what that is, but we're expecting to stay pretty steady from last year," Farmer said.
Several hundred high school students checked out Chromebooks on Monday and more are expected on Tuesday.
Fort Gibson Early Learning Center will have a back-to-school, meet-the-teacher time 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
