Sixth-grader Anthony McNac listened as newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden talked about COVID-19 and other challenges facing the country.
"You have to have a lot of responsibilities to be president, and it's not going to come too easily," Anthony said. "You have to get people to like what you're going to do with America and how you want to run it."
Sixth Grade Academy @Grant Foreman students in Karah Lehman's life skills class watched Biden's inauguration Wednesday. They also heard Biden pose a challenge to Americans.
"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us," the new president said. "America has been tested. But we will repair our alliances and engage with the world again. Not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow's challenges."
Biden challenged people to lead not just by an example of power but by "the power of our example."
After watching the ceremony, student Keanu James said he learned "that being president is a lot to handle."
But, for Kenau, it also can be possibility.
"If you work hard at anything that you do, you might be able to be president some day," he said.
Lehman said Biden spoke on how inaugurations represent a peaceful transfer of power.
The teacher used the inauguration to teach about America's history and diversity. Lehman asked why President Nixon had Christian, Jewish and Greek Orthodox Christian ministers offer prayer at his inaugural.
"To represent the different religions of America," one student said.
"They were all going to be part of his people," another said.
"He wanted to show he was there for everybody," Lehman said. "Not just one race, but all different kinds of people."
Lehman cited firefighter Andrea Hall, who led the Pledge of Allegiance in sign language, as an example of such diversity.
She said President Lincoln had African Americans march in his second inauguration and that President Obama swore the oath of office on Lincoln's Bible and Martin Luther King Jr.'s Bible.
Student Destiny Akers said she was touched when Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "were actually saying they would have their beliefs and that everyone would have equal rights."
As for Kamala Harris becoming the first woman, the first Black and the first Asian American to be vice president, Destiny said, "It's a good change that everyone gets a chance to do what they want."
Classmate Tania Walker said she was happy to watch the inauguration.
She said she learned about "being nice to everybody."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.