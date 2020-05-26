Over the past school year, St. Joseph Catholic School students and teachers raised $600 in a coin drive to help restore the U.S.S. Batfish. Principal Joanne Myers said many classes had visited the Batfish on field trips. The third grade wanted to host a school-wide project to help the Batfish.
Students raise money to benefit Batfish
- Submitted by Joanne Myers
