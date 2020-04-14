Fort Gibson High School senior Lauren Bergman, spent part of last week buying snacks and making cards for people at Fort Gibson Nursing Home.
“I just know how hard this whole COVID-19 scenario has been on everybody. Everybody’s alone-feeling,” Bergman said. “I wanted to remind the seniors we’re all in this together and they’re not alone.”
Bergman was among several FGHS seniors reaching out to nursing home seniors and staff members. Bags of snacks and cards were delivered to the center on Friday.
Fort Gibson Nursing Home Administrator Sara Smith said the gifts lifted spirits at the center. She said the home has 47 residents.
“I though that was very sweet to think of the residents,” Smith said. “On the note, it said ‘From seniors to seniors.’”
She said there are plenty of items for everybody. Residents received the cards and snacks on Easter Sunday.
Staff members received cards and snacks as well.
“They are very appreciative of the community thinking of us,” Smith said.
Andrea McElmurry, mother of an FGHS senior, said she thought of the cards while pondering ways to cheer the homebound students up.
Concern about COVID-19 prompted Fort Gibson Schools to close school buildings for the rest of the school year. The decision affected such senior-year traditions as prom and graduation.
“The class of 2020 had a very disappointing, disheartening end of their senior year,” she said.
McElmurry, who teaches a certified nurses aide class at Indian Capital Technology Center, said she thought about what nursing home residents must be going through during the pandemic.
“I know they have a unique situation going on at the nursing home, because the residents can’t have any visitors and everything’s falling on the staff of the nursing home to provide not only their normal care but to be their social care, to explain things to them,” she said.
She said she talked with FGHS Senior Class president Clay Pendergraft and other senior parents about making cards and gifts for the nursing home. Word got out Sunday about the project.
“They could make things as far as cards or letters or notes,” McElmurry said. “A lot of students drew handmade cards and had inspirational notes. One of them had little chocolate candies and put them on cards. Others had store-bought cards, prepackaged treats and snacks for staff members and residents.”
McElmurry said she knows of at least 10 students who donated items.
“But there could have been more who brought by things when I wasn’t out there watching or noticed getting dropped off,” McElmurry said. “We had one mom and grandma who went out to the doughnut shop and bought doughnuts this morning.”
Her son, Alex McElmurry, said it felt good making and sending cards to residents.
“Right now, there’s so much negativity being talked about,” he said. “So it’s good to take a break from all the negativity and show a little bit of actual positivity.”
He said he felt devastated about the end of school at first, knowing he would miss many senior year traditions.
“But then you learn to just deal with with it and understand it wasn’t someone trying to ruin your year,” he said. “It’s stuff that has to be done. There’s not a choice.”
McElmurry said he has had to adjust “and get used to losing something.”
“It’s just like every day it was something new,” he said. “At first it was like spring break was going to be two weeks, then it was school’s going to be out for a month instead of two weeks, the next week it was like your senior year is over. Prom is not going to happen You always plan on senior prom. Every day, you have to get used to some of that.”
Bergman said helping picked her up as well.
“Just seeing how I’m not the only one being affected,” she said.
