Summer School to keep students on track

A two-month summer school could help Muskogee Public Schools' students overcome learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Summer School instruction is an essential part of our instructional plan for the 2020-2021 school year," said Assistant Superintendent Kim Dyce. "Given that COVID-19 has impacted student learning since March 2020, we believe that we can mitigate our students' academic loss by offering targeted instruction in English/language arts and math."
A brochure about the summer program could be issued around Spring Break, March 15-19. More information, including registration, will be shared around the first week in April, said MPS Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun.
MPS School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said all students have been hurt by the lack of in-person instruction caused by the pandemic.
Not all students will be required to take summer school, though they are encouraged, he said.
"Students who are at risk of repeating the third grade and high school students who have not successfully completed credits, will be required to attend," he said. "Teachers may suggest summer school for some students, but all students will be welcome if they choose to attend."
He said he encourages all students to attend "if possible."
"Each day will be specifically designed to engage our students academically and provide fun activities that will reinforce the learning," Mendenhall said.
Dyce said the summer school day will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Students through eighth-grade will receive 90 minutes of math and 90 minutes of reading each morning with "enrichment activities" scheduled after lunch.
Dyce said district data shows that students will need targeted summer instruction in math and reading.
High school students will be able to recover at least two credits, one credit in June and one credit in July, Dyce said. High school students also will have enrichment activities.
"Our commitment to split the day between academics and enrichment is based on the belief that our students are deserving of having a fun-filled summer that allows them to relax and have fun with those friends that they have missed over the past year," Dyce said. "The enrichment time will also allow our students to experience activities such as physical fitness, educational field trips and leadership-building activities.
Mendenhall said high school students working on credit recovery will be assigned grades, but elementary and middle school students will not get letter grades.
"The summer school program will focus on reading and math, making it more about the growth of each student rather than grading them on each task," he said. "Our goal is to meet each student where they are and help them grow."
