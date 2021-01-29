Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall has apologized for not showing conclusive ethnic information in a Thursday video for parents and patrons.
In Thursday's video, Mendenhall discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic is putting students at risk of falling more than a year behind in learning. He showed a chart from Learning Science International reflecting three measurements — showing low-income students on average could fall 12.4 months behind in learning; black students on average could fall 10.3 months behind in learning and all students on average could fall 6.8 months behind."
Mendenhall said that since the Thursday video, he received feedback from parents that the data was insensitive because it did not include other ethnicities.
"And I definitely want to address their concern," he said. "I, in no way intended to offend anyone with this information."
He said he sought to show how students are behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Muskogee Public Schools needs a comprehensive plan to close the achievement gap that has been caused by COVID-19," he said on Friday.
In a follow-up video issued Friday, Mendenhall apologized for not including additional information from the study. Mendenhall said he had heard concerns from parents and saw concerns on social media.
The Muskogee Branch of the NAACP issued a letter stating that that leaving out other ethnicities was found "offensive and disconcerting by many parents."
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee NAACP branch president, said on Friday that people have called him and NAACP officials all morning and the evening before expressing concern about the video.
"It was a poor choice of presentation," Cutler said. "It needs to be more sensitive to our community."
In the follow-up video, Mendenhall added Learning Science International data for Hispanic students, potentially falling 9.3 months behind, and white students, potentially falling six months behind.
In Friday's video, Mendenhall said, "After further reflection, I would agree other groups should have been discussed."
Cutler said Mendenhall's Friday apology was sincere.
However, the NAACP still has problems with justifying in-person or distance learning, Cutler said. "It changes weekly.
"We need to have something more concrete and not have erratic decision-making going on because it is affecting our children," Cutler said. "How else are we going to address that gap? You have to have a plan, but there doesn't seem to be one."
Mendenhall said on Thursday that MPS plans to have an eight-week summer school to help close that achievement gap.
The NAACP letter said the summer program is welcome, but more information and planning are needed.
