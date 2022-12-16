Visitors gasped, oohed and took selfies as they entered the broad, white two-tiered expanse of Rougher Village basketball gym Thursday morning.
Even Muskogee High senior Claire Rosson, helped lead the tour, said, 'Oh, my God."
"This is brand new, so there's a lot of awe," Rosson said.
About 100 people — including civic officials, community volunteers and district citizens — toured Rougher Village field house Thursday as part of Muskogee Public Schools District Showcase. Contractors inside the incomplete facility worked around the visitors as they painted walls and planted trees.
The District Showcase also included tours of the new 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson and the newly renovated Grant Foreman Elementary School. All were part of a $110 million bond issue project district voters approved in 2018.
MHS leadership students, such as Rosson, led the tours.
Lila Bell, who came as an interested citizen, said she was amazed by what she saw.
"In the 1960s I went to AR, and it's just amazing what they did with all the technology and stuff these kids have available to them," Bell said. "And this gymnasium is beyond what I thought we could have here in Muskogee."
Retired MPS educator Lori Jefferson said Rougher Village stadium and field house were highlights of the tour.
"It's so great to see this come to fruition," Jefferson said. "I'm part of that 1987 winning championship team, and so you know I'm excited. It's been 35 years this year, and to see this being erected and us playing on that field, it's amazing."
MHS senior Micah Stafford, another student tour guide, told visitors about how the new Rougher Village football stadium allowed the district to host 2,000 students at a regional marching band contest.
"That competition had always been at Northeastern State University, but now the competition was at Muskogee," said Stafford, who also is MHS drum major.
He said the Rougher Regiment will get its own playing area at the football end zone.
"Before, we had a hard time filling up Indian Bowl for a football game," he said. "We built this (stadium) and at every single home game, if you were here, you saw the stands absolutely packed. So we're going move the band so we can have more space for spectators to see Rougher football."
School officials say the field house should be substantially completed — ready to clear inspection — on Dec. 23, though finishing touches will remain.
At a luncheon following the tour, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall talked about other bond projects and school programs.
Mendenhall thanked visitors for supporting the bond issue. He addressed worries that students would just tear up new facilities or renovations.
"We’ve been at AR for two years,” Mendenhall said. "You go inside the classrooms, they’re still nice. They will take care of it. They will be proud of what they have.”
Sadler Arts Academy, originally Manual Training High School, is completely gutted, Mendenhall said.
"There's no more walls," he said. "It's being completely rebuilt."
Rebuilding without harming the historic exterior is a challenge, he said.
“When you build school buildings, they are supposed to be 50- to 75-year buildings,” he said. “We are building facilities now that are more efficient, cost less as far as energy conservation. We are trying our hardest to make sure we are being smart so we can use the facilities that we have.”
Mendenhall said the original AR building, built in 1940, was torn down.
“I can tell you we are paying a little bit of a price at Sadler, which has a lot of issues. that we didn’t have at AR,” he said. “But we are doing our best to make sure we are being wise with our money.”
At a Muskogee school board meeting earlier this week, Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley said crews are working to clear Sadler of asbestos, and that abatement should be completed this week. The district also is working with the City of Muskogee to clear fire line and water line issues, Crawley said.
Two remaining bond issue projects are improvements at Irving Elementary and Ben Franklin Science Academy, which now houses the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall talked about other programs including teacher cadets, an internship program for MHS students interested in teaching. Another program, Early College High School, allows students to take Connors State College classes free of charge along with their regular classes, then graduate with an associate's degree and high school diploma.
