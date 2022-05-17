Sweet treats boost band's funds

Visitors enjoyed ice cream and music at the band booster's annual Ice Cream Social.
Band parents Brent Scott and Tymi Scott served dollops of vanilla ice cream Thursday while supporters served other flavors to their parents.
Jennifer Jones, treasurer of the band booster group, said the social raised about $1,800.
The social is one of several ways parents raise funds for the band. They also sell hamburgers at home football games and have a fall carnival, Jones said. Proceeds help defray band costs including contest fees and the marching program. Money also helps offset some costs of uniforms and instrument repair, she said.
"That could run about $8,000 a year," she said.
Middle school and high school bands performed.
Band Director Diania Hopkins touted the high school band's success over the year. The band received the OSSAA Sweepstakes Award and Accent Award, the highest state awards a band program can receive.
"In order to earn these awards, the band must receive Superior Ratings in every ensemble throughout the school year (marching band, concert band, sight-reading, and jazz)," she said. "This was the fourth time Fort Gibson has earned the Sweepstakes Award and the second time in school history for them to earn the Accent Award."
High School Band Award Recipients
• Outstanding Woodwind Musician: Juliana Mendoza.
• Outstanding Brass Musician: Braden Callaham.
• Outstanding Percussion Musician: Ashton Hopkins.
• Outstanding Jazz Soloists: Ian Jorgensen, Caleb Berry, Colby Berry, Joan Sandoval, and Eli Fillman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.