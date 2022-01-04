Symposium to provide tips for scholarships

Muskogee High School graduate Raylynn Thompson recalls her persistence in seeking the right scholarship and college.
"Best advice I have is to never be discouraged,” she said. “Never stop looking, because being delayed does not mean being denied.”
Now a junior at Alcorn State University in Mississippi, Thompson will pass such advice on to high school students during a scholarship symposium at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The symposium is sponsored by Muskogee BRICK Optimist Club, Live2Love and Joyful Noise TV Network.
Thompson's persistence paid off when she received at least 64 college offers before graduating from Muskogee High in 2019. Thompson received the Stern Award for being the top student and valedictorian for the class.
She said she knows she received at least $1 million in scholarship offers that year.
“I was never intentional to receive that many acceptance letters,” Thompson said. “I never really knew which college I wanted to take. I never really had eyes set on a set college.”
While Thompson kept her post-high school options open she kept focused on keeping her grades and honors up.
Thompson said she plans to talk about “different things to put in your academic resume and what to put in your college application to make it stand out among other candidates.”
She said people can expect to hear about different ways to raise ACT scores, different ways to apply for scholarships, internships and different ways to apply for college.
“I just want to give back to my community and show them all the avenues I had when I graduated,” Thompson said.
Fellow 2019 MHS grad Luster Trey Harris III, who also attends Alcorn, also will speak at the symposium.
"I'm going to talk about all the tools I used for all the scholarships I applied for when I applied to college and walk them through the process," he said, advising high school students to stay focused.
"Don't procrastinate," Harris said. "I know it gets tiring. You might feel lazy some days, but it will pay off."
Harris said he received a foundation scholarship from Alcorn, as well as a fraternity scholarship.
Thompson continues to keep her grades up.
“I am currently balancing two majors on the pre-medicine track,” she said. “I have a 3.9 GPA. I’m an athletic trainer, so I have traveled to six states with the football team, too. I also work in a lab."
WHAT: Scholarship Symposium.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
ADMISSION: Free.
