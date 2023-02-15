Tahlequah resident earn degree from Missouri State

MSU

Missouri State University awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022.

Emma McIntosh from Tahlequah graduated with a Master of Science in Elementary Education.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video