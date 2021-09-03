Kyra Jumper of Tahlequah earned a spot on the University Honor Roll at Emporia State University in Kansas.
Emporia State University offers more than 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College. For five consecutive years, ESU is the only public university in Kansas to have earned national recognition as a College of Distinction, an honor for universities that demonstrate innovative application of high-impact education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.