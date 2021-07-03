Mohammed Alkhalaf of Tahlequah was among more than 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's Spring Commencement.
Alkhalaf earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering.
Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders. Located in Youngstown, Ohio, the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.