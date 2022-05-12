Delta Dental of Oklahoma and the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation has awarded $108,000 in scholarships to 15 OU College of Dentistry students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Among them was Preston Patrick of Tahlequah.
The awarding of this year’s scholarships equates to a cumulative amount of more than $1 million in scholarships received by dental students at the College of Dentistry over the last 20 years from Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its Foundation. This is also the first year scholarships from Delta Dental of Oklahoma are being awarded to dental hygiene students.
“For more than 20 years, Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its Foundation have been incredible supporters of the University of Oklahoma and the College of Dentistry,” said Amy Noah, vice president and chief advancement officer for the OU Foundation. “Their continued generosity and desire to invest in the future of our students is truly admirable, and we are fortunate to have such a dedicated partner.”
This year marks a major milestone as the 20th year of the Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its Foundation’s annual scholarship program. Established in 2001, the program provides scholarships to well-deserving College of Dentistry dental and dental hygiene students planning to practice within Oklahoma after graduation.
“The College of Dentistry is grateful to Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its Foundation for their incredible generosity,” said Paul M. Mullasseril, D.D.S., M.S., dean of the College of Dentistry. “Without their support, so many of our college’s programs would cease to exist. Similarly, the scholarships awarded to our dental and dental hygiene students help to significantly offset the rising cost of dental school and help to equip our students with the skills needed to serve their patients.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.