Tahlequah woman inducted into honor societies

Savannah Francis of Tahlequah has been inducted into two honor societies at Northwestern State University.
The junior political science major was inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, an international history honor society dedicated to promoting the study of history. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 12 hours of history, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and a grade point average of at least 3.1 in history.
Francis also was inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, an international political science honor society dedicated to promoting the understanding of politics, democracy and citizenship throughout the world. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 12 hours of political science, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and must be in the top third of the graduating class.
