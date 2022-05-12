Tahlequah woman inducted into honor society

Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s division of business and social sciences department inducted new members, including a Tahlequah woman, into several international honor societies.
Pi Sigma Alpha is an international political science honor society dedicated to promoting the understanding of politics, democracy and citizenship throughout the world. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 12 hours of political science, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and must be in the top third of the graduating class.
This year’s four inductees include political science major Savannah Francis a Tahlequah senior.
Francis also was named to Pi Gamma Mu, an international social sciences honor society dedicated to promoting excellence in social sciences and uphold scholarship, leadership and service. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 20 hours of social science, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and must be in the top third of the graduating class.
