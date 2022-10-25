Teacher Job Fair set for Thursday

Northeastern State University Career Services will host its annual Teacher Job Fair 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Broken Arrow campus.
The fair will be on the first floor of the Administrative Services Building. This event is for students looking for a full-time job or attending a graduate school, specific to education. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring resumes and business cards.
“It is a perfect opportunity for employers to answer questions regarding a career in education,” NSU Career Events Specialist Kandra Medlin said. “Students will be able to network with prospective employers regarding full-time positions as well as the application process for graduate schools.”
She added employers have the option to offer participants who attend the morning sessions the opportunity to interview following the fair.
Medlin said 40 school districts and organizations have confirmed attendance so far.
Information: NSU Career Services, (918) 444-3110 or email careerservices@nsuok.edu.
