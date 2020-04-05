Teachers gear up for distance learning

Whittier Elementary fourth-grade teacher Nelita Cash plans to keep a daily online appointment with her students, starting Monday.
"I'm going to be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 (noon)," she said. "That will be my designated school hours."
Schools across Oklahoma, including Whittier, have shut their doors for the rest of the school year out of concern for COVID-19. However, the Oklahoma Department of Education asked schools to adopt distance learning through the rest of the school year.
Muskogee Public Schools has distributed Chromebook laptop computers to students. A 2018 grant from T-Mobile's EmpowerED initiative allows the district to provide internet access to all MPS students.
Cash, who teaches language arts and social studies, said most of her students should be able to reach her online.
"Every student in my classroom has a Chromebook, charger and a hotspot," she said. "All of my parents have my email address."
She said she realizes not every student might be able to log in with her each morning.
"They'll be able to email me with their questions and leave their questions," she said.
Cash said she will be using the educational website ReadWorks for social studies lessons. She also will use Google Meet. She said her lessons will be archived on Google Meet.
They also are keeping up with reading, she said.
"Right before school was out, we started reading 'Number the Stars' by Lois Lowry, and kids loved it," Cash said. "It's about the Holocaust, and kids were really engaged in it."
Students were at Chapter 5 when school let out March 12 for spring break, but they did not take their books home with them. However, Cash said she found the book online and shared the book's link with her students.
"I have all the paperwork and discussion questions on my computer, so I'll be utilizing Google Meets, where they can read a chapter and at a designated time the next day, they can log in and we can discuss what they read the previous night," she said. "I'm pretty excited about it. It's new territory for all of us, but I'm just glad we'll have a way to interact."
Cash said she has kept in contact with her homebound students since concern for COVID-19 closed schools.
She said she has asked her students to keep a journal during their stay at home.
"It's not a required assignment," she said. "It's something I just thought of for fun. I'm able to interact with the kids, see what they've written and respond to it."
