Jennifer Schuler's kindergartners clapped on Tuesday morning when she received a grant certificate from the Education Foundation of Muskogee.
Schuler was one of three Creek Elementary teachers who received grants to encourage outdoor learning.
"My Nature's Playground is all about an outdoor classroom," Schuler said. "We're trying to take our learning from inside and take it outside. We'll have planter boxes, lots of natural things that the kids can play with — sticks, stones with alphabet letters. It will all be on the concrete outside our kindergarten door."
Foundation representatives surprised teachers across Muskogee Public Schools with grants Tuesday morning. According to the grant list, the Foundation awarded 22 grants totaling about $32,177. Two more grants — to help fund the Superintendent's Honor Banquet and a gifted/talented program — were awarded from a discretionary fund the Foundation maintains, said Melony Carey, who chaired the grant committee.
The other Creek teachers receiving grants for the outdoor learning project were kindergarten teacher Carmen Heath and special education teacher Kim Witherspoon. Heath called the project a "classroom without walls."
"We have a classroom started outside," she said. "We're providing it for all three kindergartens and first grade, anybody who wants to use it can."
Creek Principal Andrea Sagely said the teachers are working together the project.
"They used to have (an outdoor classroom) a long time ago here, but we wanted to bring it back," Sagely said. "Starting in summer school, we'll get it ready to plant pumpkins. In the fall, we always have a pumpkin patch."
Rougher Innovations Academy teacher Kelli Chambers said her grant will help fund material about the Holocaust.
"The grant was to study the Holocaust and the history of it, so we can help learn about it and we won't repeat it," Chambers said, adding that she wants age-appropriate material for different grade levels.
The school serves third grade through seniors.
Three grants were awarded for Muskogee High School projects.
"We're going to be playing ukuleles next year," MHS keyboard teacher Teresa Pointer said after opening her grant envelope on Tuesday.
Pointer said the grant could pay for 18 ukuleles for her piano class and help students develop "a lifelong skill, I hope."
MHS pre-engineering teacher Janet Lopez received a grant for "Controlling the Bots," and science teacher Michelle Behrens received a grant for a weather program.
MHS Principal Mickey Replogle said teachers appreciate what the Education Foundation does for MHS students and teachers.
"Any extra funding our teachers can get just adds to the resources available for them to use in the classroom and for our students," Replogle said.
Grants, recipients
• Imagineers — Sadler Arts Academy, Gaila Hiebert-Martin, $1,720.40, Claude C. Harris Grant.
• Tornadoes, Blizzards, Drought, Storm Chasing — MHS, Michelle Behrens, $2,500, Virgil Matthews Grant.
• Birthday Books — Cherokee Elementary, Gina Batie, $1,301, Mallory Paige Coburn Grant.
• Inspiring Engineers Through Literature — Sadler Arts Academy, Amanda Cumbey, $1,800, Advantage Controls Grant.
• Nature's Playground — Creek, Jennifer Schuler, $1,822.68, Hoos Pediatric Grant.
• Tiny Bubbles and the Mardi Gras King — 6th-9th Academy, Shalyn Galloway/Dana Lane, $849.86, Sheddan Trust Grant.
• Growing More Than Gardens — Creek, Kim Witherspoon, $2,772.05, Exchange Club Grant.
• Comfy and Cozy with Stories and STEM — Sadler, Angela Finney, $2,300, The BEST Company Grant.
• Creating a Natural Outdoor Classroom — Creek, Carmen Heath, $1,085.93, Armstong Bank.
• Rigor for Reading with STEAM — Pershing, Regina Kelley, $1,993.48, OG&E Grant.
• One School, One Book — Pershing, Lavina Stepp, $2,318.15, Barbara Staggs Grant.
• Autonomy and Inclusivity, 8th-9th Academy, Nelita Cash, $1,241.30, Bank of Oklahoma Grant.
• Energy Transfer — Pershing, Heather Morrison, $772.28, Crimson Steel Grant.
• Active Classrooms for Active Minds, 8th-9th Academy, Jennifer Sargent, $2,102.04,Firstar Bank Grant.
• Controlling the Bots — MHS, Janet Lopez, $1629.08, Interstate Properties Grant.
• SRA Reading Lab — Cherokee, Julie Aich, $934.64, American Bank of Oklahoma Grant.
• Special Space for Special Learners — Pershing, Lisa Tate, $706.31, Rep. Avery Frix Grant.
• Yes! Uke Can Read a Chord Chart — MHS, Teresa Pointer, $931.48, Leslie Scott Realty Grant.
• Putting the Kinder Back into Kindergarten —Irving, Lisa Lamont/Nora Paeraza/Sheila Roberts, $1,568.56,Ann Barker Ong Grant.
• See It! Hear It! — Cherokee, Kim Davison, $318, In memory of Dr. Yee Se Ong.
• Please Have a Seat for Reading — 8th-9th Academy, Mandy Keys, $1,000, In memory of Jim Wilson.
• Learning the Past to Build the Future — Rougher Innovations, Kelli Chambers, $450, Exchange Club Grant.
Subtotal: $32,117.24.
Foundation discretionary grants.
• Superintendent's Honors Banquet — $3,000
• Well Shake It Up, Baby — District G/T, Ginger James/Melony Carey, $1,282.91, In memory of Erik Fleak.
Grant Totals: $36,400.15
