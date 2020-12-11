Laptop computers, papers and overhead cameras cover Terri Brossett's dining room table as she teaches her Muskogee High School students science.
The table has been Brossett's teaching space since Muskogee Public Schools went to virtual learning before Thanksgiving break. Teachers also have had to move their teaching from home, as well.
High numbers of COVID-19 related absences prompted Muskogee and Fort Gibson schools, plus Hilldale High School and Middle School go to distance learning until Christmas break. Hilldale Elementary will go to distance learning Dec. 14-18.
Brossett said she sees her 80 "brick and mortar" students through Google Classroom screen images and communicates with them through online chats. She teaches another 80 students enrolled in the MPS E-Learning academy, the district's full-time online learning program.
Teaching from home has been a challenge.
"I miss the personal interaction with the students," she said. "I enjoy seeing them learn and be excited about chemistry. The biggest compliment I can ever receive is when a student tells me they get it, and they understand. It is very frustrating that I cannot see their facial expression and body language cues when they are practicing the concepts so that I know when to step in to provide instruction, support or encouragement."
Other Muskogee teachers said inability to see student faces has been their biggest challenge teaching at home.
"The hardest part is not getting to see them up close and personal and give them high fives or 'air fives' these days," said Pershing Elementary third-grade math teacher Pam White. "Seeing those "lightbulb" moments are much harder on a screen."
White said she teaches from a tiny office space off her kitchen.
"I have my books, and I have a small whiteboard that I use to demonstrate how to do math problems," she said. "I have students work along with me and type answers in the chat box or show me the answers on their screen."
She said she tries to make things "feel normal" for her students.
"I have an ongoing contest in the classroom each day for the class that worked the hardest on certain math fluency programs," White said. "It's always fun to announce the winner of that to them each day."
Brossett said she's able to teach science — normally a hands-on class — with lab simulators.
"There are several that are open resources that are good," she said. "I modify or develop the lab instructions to fit the content."
Rachel Berthoff, who teaches English/language arts at the Sixth Grade Academy, said she converted her dining room table into a virtual learning space.
"It has two computers going at all times, as well as a document camera," she said.
Berthoff said she teaches from home just like she would in her classroom.
"I keep the same classroom expectations and procedures in my virtual classroom as I have in a physical classroom," she said. "Every day students come into the Google Meet. They complete their daily journal prompts, they fill out their agendas. They grab whatever materials that they need to achieve our lesson objective efficiently. By doing this, I have noticed students thriving in this unique academic environment."
Sixth Grade Academy math teacher Brooke Moore said she seeks to follow the same weekly schedule virtually as she does at the school building.
"I feel like keeping these same procedures helps the students maintain consistency, even though it is not their 'normal,'" Moore said.
White said she tries to seek a "silver lining" while teaching virtually.
One day, her virtual classroom had perfect attendance.
"It made my day," White said.
