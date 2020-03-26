New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School teachers honked and waved at children greeting them from their yards Thursday night.
It was as close as the teachers could get to their students out of concern for the COVID-19. The Oklahoma Department of Education has ordered school buildings closed and learning to go online for the rest of the 2020 school year.
The teachers haven't seen the students, whom they call "scholars," since March 12.
"I've been thinking about them. I've been trying to talk to them and text them and their parents," third-grade teacher Melody Cranford said as she put balloons on her vehicle. "If we can't touch them, at least we get to look at their faces."
Faces smiled back as the teacher caravan went through neighborhoods surrounding the school. Not only did children smile back, but also parents, grandparents and other relatives.
"Stay safe," Jackie Aguirre yelled as teachers passed her driveway.
Aguirre said the parade shows "so much love and support."
"It lets us know we're going to make it," she said.
Cherokee fifth-grade teacher Filisha Church said she saw the teacher parade idea on Facebook.
"We just tweaked it and made it our own," Church said.
Third-grade teacher Julie Aich said Church told teachers to stay positive.
"We can't really have a dialogue with them, and not everyone has internet," Aich said.
Fourth-grade teacher Kelli Chambers said she wanted to show support for the scholars.
"We kind of didn't get to say goodbye," she said. "We just really miss them and we wanted them to know we're here for them."
Chambers said she misses her students' honesty.
"And I miss them just coming in ready for something new every day," she said, adding that she looks forward to teaching her students online.
Nelcine Yahola, 6, and Promise Yahola, 4, waved from their driveway with their mother, Bobby Burris.
Nelcine said she got to see her teacher, whom she called Mrs. Lee.
Burris said the girls enjoyed seeing the teachers and miss them.
Burris said the past few weeks away from school have been a challenge.
"I've definitely been trying to keep them on their computer to keep learning," Burris said, adding that she's been working with Promise on how to write her name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.