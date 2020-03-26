Muskogee area teachers will lead neighborhood "parades" to send love to students Thursday and Friday.
New Tech at Cherokee Elementary teachers will depart at 6 p.m. Thursday to drive along Elizabeth, Estelle, Arline, Elgin, Garland and Columbus streets and along 21st and 28th streets. They also will drive around Rotary Park, The Woods and Meadowbrook.
Hilldale Elementary teachers will depart at 2 p.m. Friday and drive through the following neighborhoods: Woodlands, Farm, Meadows, along Gulick Street, Turtle Creek, Hilldale South, Grandview VII, Grandview and Southgate.
