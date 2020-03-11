Kim Teehee, Northeastern State University’s College of Liberal Arts 2019-20 Sequoyah Fellow, will present the Sequoyah Fellow Lecture at 6 p.m. March 23 at NSU's Webb Auditorium.
Teehee will discuss the significance of her recognition as the first Cherokee Nation delegate-designate to Congress.
The event is free and open to the public. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will introduce Teehee.
Teehee is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and is director of government relations for Cherokee Nation and vice president of government relations for Cherokee Nation Businesses.
Prior to joining Cherokee Nation, she served as partner for the Mapetsi Policy Group, a Washington, D.C.-based federal advocacy group representing Indian tribes and tribal organizations. She served former President Barack Obama as the first-ever senior policy adviser for Native American Affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council for four years.
Teehee’s work helped lead to a presidential memorandum on tribal consultation and an executive order on improving American Indian and Alaska Native educational opportunities and strengthening tribal colleges and universities. She guided the administration’s support for the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and addressed the U.N. Permanent Forum on issues affecting the world’s indigenous peoples.
Teehee grew up in Claremore and held various positions at Cherokee Nation prior to working in Washington, D.C. She received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from NSU and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa, College of Law.
Information: Dr. Robyn Pursley, mageern@nsuok.edu.
If you go
WHAT: Sequoyah Fellowship Lecture.
WHEN: 6 p.m. March 23.
WHERE: Webb Auditorium, Northeastern State University, Tahlequah.
ADMISSION: Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.