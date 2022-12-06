Freshman Austen Torix said he doesn't skateboard, but knows friends who do — and those friends needed some place to put them at school.
"I went into the office and saw seven skateboards on the floor, and I thought it wouldn't be that hard put those in organization," said Austen, who attends the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson.
So, he made a skateboard rack one afternoon over Thanksgiving break.
AR Principal Ryan Buell said Austen, AR's student council president, saw a need and met it.
"Before, we were just kind of having the skateboards in the office because we didn't want them to be taken to class for safety issues," Buell said. "Austen asked if it would be OK if he made a skateboard rack for the school office."
Austen said he had the idea on paper for several months, then built it last Saturday.
He said he discussed his idea with a friend who skateboards.
"I wanted his opinion on it and he was really grateful that I did," he said.
He then put the design on the SketchUp design website.
"From there, I figured out what I needed and how to execute the plan," he said, adding that he used his own handsaw to cut the wood.
"I work with my dad sometimes on building decks and porches," Austen said. "He just started a small business, so he could teach me how to build things, outdoor renovations. I learned enough from him, so I figured I would take that on and do something myself."
Austen said it took him several hours on a Saturday afternoon to build and paint the rack.
The black rack, located in the school front office, accommodates six or seven skateboards of different sizes and wheel configurations.
Buell said AR's skateboarding students love the rack.
"The moment they saw it the first day, they'd go ahead and put them in," Buell said. "Parents have come into the office and asked what teacher did it or what company donated it. They're very surprised to hear that a student took that on, and took it on himself."
He said as many as 10 students skateboard to AR, one of several healthy options for student transportation. Nearly 10 students bicycle to AR, which has bike racks, Buell said.
"We're kind of centrally located in Muskogee," he said "I would guess at least 10 percent, 70 kids, walk."
Buell said he's impressed that a teen would show the initiative to help others.
"I'm stoked that we have a skateboard rack, but I'm even excited for what he did. He saw the problem, he figured out how to solve it, and he actually did solve it," he said. "It's very rare for this age."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.