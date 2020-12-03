Teen Center adds afternoon tutoring for 7th through 12th grades

Leslie Hamil says that through seven years of helping at the Teen Center of Muskogee, she's enjoyed "watching the teens grow."
"Especially when they get their 'aha' moments or when they realize they've done something really great," Hamil said.
Since becoming Center director in February, Hamil has sought to see more teens do great things.
Hamil, who worked part time at the center since 2013, replaces Eileen VanKirk, who retired. Hamil also took over leadership of the Youth Volunteer Corps.
In November, the Teen Center added afternoon tutoring sessions for seventh through 12th grades. Muskogee Public Schools teachers conduct English tutoring from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and math tutoring from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instructors from the Zomac School of Music offer free drum lessons on Mondays; guitar lessons on Tuesdays and keyboard lessons on Fridays.
The center's interior has a brighter look. Dark carpeting has been removed to reveal concrete floors. Walls have been painted a rainbow of bright colors.
"Horton Home Solutions did a wonderful job. They came in and redid our floors," he said. "The kids are really happy. It just brightens it up. People say it looks bigger."
Three new computers have been added to the computer room, she said.
"We just needed to upgrade them. The other ones were about 10 years old," Hamil said. "They weren't meeting the needs of the kids anymore, and we wanted to add programs they can do on there, as well."
The Teen Center continues to offer basketball, volleyball, pool, foosball, billiards and pingpong, as well as board and card games. The center also has a weight room and two PlayStation 4 video games.
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma comes once a week to bring free bagged meals for Teen Center visitors.
To stem potential spread of COVID-19, visitors get their temperatures taken upon entering the building, Hamil said.
"If they're in a common area, they have to wear masks," she said. "If they're playing basketball, they don't have to wear masks. Or if they're running."
She said employees watch the numbers inside the center.
About 40 to 60 students a day might come to the Teen Center when Muskogee Public Schools buses are running, Hamil said.
Other days, such as MPS distance learning days, "we might have 10 to 20."
The center is open to any teen, regardless of where they attend school.
"During Thanksgiving, we had some kids here from Houston and Michigan," she said. "They were here visiting family and they wanted something to do, so they came here to play basketball."
Hamil said she's working to add martial arts lessons and living skills programs, such as financial literacy or ACT preparation.
"OSU Extension is really good to come do things with us," Hamil said, adding the extension will offer a class in jam making next week at the center.
"We've got to find the people to come in," she said. "It's always been a place where we've tried to find things for the teens to do. The city's been real good about working with the community to give teens a good place to go."
