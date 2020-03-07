TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University will host the 48th annual Symposium on the American Indian April 13-18. The theme, “Visionaries of Indian Country,” will honor American Indians who carry with them the knowledge, traditions and language of their ancestors as they serve as leaders within their family, tribe and community.
Presentations will tell stories of visionaries who are not just focused on the here and now, but are cognizant of how decisions made today will impact future generations. This concept of the 7th generation is a way of life for many indigenous people, a method of integrating the past, present and future. Visionaries of Indian Country are vital to the preservation and sustainability of Native American languages, community, environment and sovereignty.
Keynote speakers will include: Mark Trahant (Shoshone-Bannock), editor of Indian Country Today and board chair for Vision Maker Media; Adrienne Keene (Cherokee), assistant professor of American and Ethnic Studies at Brown University; and B. Kainoa Embernate, founder of Hawaiian Language Worldwide and Kumu of Hālau ʻŌlelo.
Information at Center for Tribal Studies website: cts.nsuok.edu.
