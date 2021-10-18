Crowds filled downtown Fort Gibson Saturday to sample chili and barbecue during Smokin' the Fort.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin called the cook-off a great success.
"There were a lot of people here having a good time, eating that barbecue and chili," she said. "We had a great turnout, I believe."
She said around 2,000 came on Saturday.
"We sold about that many in taster kits," she said. "Some people came by who probably didn't buy taster kits, so there were quite a few people here."
Children and youth smoked their best foods Friday night in the Junior Q.
Adam Kisner of Oktaha placed first in ages 10 and under with his lollipop chicken. Micah Henderson placed second in that age group.
Zoey Parker of Wakeeney, Kansas, placed first in ages 11-15 with a smoked salmon. Haiden West of Fort Gibson placed second.
On Saturday, O'Town Que was named Smokin' the Fort 2021 Champion. Thera-Que was named Reserve Champion.
Fort Gibson Fire Department won the People's Choice vote on best barbecue. O'Town Que was People's Choice winner for best chili.
Individual category winners were:
• Bologna — First: O'Town Que; Second: Thera-Que.
• Chicken — First: O'Town Que; Second: Thera-Que.
Ribs — First: O'Town Que; Second: Greezy Fender BBQ.
Pork — First: O'Town Que; Second: Jack O's.
Brisket — First: Jammin Hogs BBQ; Second: O'Town Que.
Chili — First: O'Town Que; Second: Hill Billy Dean.
Surprise Us — 1st Greezy Fender BBQ; 2nd Big Snake BBQ.
