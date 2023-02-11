Three MHS seniors place in top 6 percent of ACT test takers

Three Muskogee High School seniors, Ryan Sherwood, Alan Sargent, and Landren Martin, have scored a 30 or higher on the ACT test placing them in the top 6 percent of test takers nationwide.
“We could not be more proud of these students,” said Kim Fleak, MHS principal. “This achievement speaks to their dedication as learners and positions them for competitive admission and future success in college.”
Martin is a member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and a member of student leadership and the academic pursuit team. He is enrolled in advanced placement and concurrent college classes.
Sargent is a member of the robotics team and is taking classes in engineering, computer repair and game development.
Sherwood is enrolled in advanced placement and concurrent college classes along with game development.
Scoring a 30 or higher on the ACT is an accomplishment that places these students in a percentile out performing 94 percent of test takers. The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. The test covers four academic skill areas including English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. It also offers an optional direct writing test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.