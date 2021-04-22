Melony Carey said she sought to tell Alice Robertson's "whole story" when she helped move the pioneer educator's display to another part of the Three Rivers Museum.
"She was such an important figure, it's hard to put it all in one exhibit," said Carey, a museum board member.
Three Rivers Museum will share new stories about Muskogee history — as well as new ways to tell familiar stories — when it reopens to the public on Saturday.
The museum, closed for remodeling since March 1, will have a grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday.
New displays at Three Rivers Museum take people along the Jefferson Highway and offer history of Girl Scout cookies and Muskogee-connected members of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Many exhibits have interactive elements, such as touch screens, videos, even chances to take selfies in costume. For example, the Bass Reeves display features a video about Reeves, Deputy U.S. Marshal Bud Ledbetter and other U.S. marshals through Muskogee's history.
"I really feel like people are going to be so excited to see some of the exhibits," Carey said. "We have updated technology and exhibits really are engaging, and really enlightening about our history. And really, just very attractive."
Museum Director Angie Rush said staff, board members and other volunteers helped create new exhibits, rearrange popular ones and update technology. The museum marks its 20th anniversary in 2021.
"All the exhibits had been the same way for many years," Rush said, adding that the renovation also involved rotating items from the archives.
"Some things we had a little of and some things we had a lot of," she said. "So we decided we'd finally put most of those into use and bring out things people maybe had never seen before yet."
The new Girl Scout exhibit, located where "Miss Alice's" parlor display used to be, tells how Girl Scout cookies originated in Muskogee, Rush said. She said Juliette Gordon Low of Georgia founded the organization as the Girl Guides.
"When Miss Marion Brown came to Muskogee, she decided to take that Girl Guide and turn it into a fundraiser to help men at war," Rush said. "She started the first Mistletoe Troop of Muskogee, and they were actually the ones who started the cookies."
Cookie boxes from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s are shown with more recent boxes. Two Muskogee women donated their Girl Scout badge sashes. The exhibit also features video, Rush said.
A new exhibit about Muskogee transportation honors the railroad, as well as Muskogee's part of the Jefferson Highway, which ran from New Orleans to Canada in the 1920s.
"The Jefferson Highway had a tourist camp in Muskogee at what is now Spaulding Park," Rush said. "It was the first intercontinental highway in the U.S."
Another exhibit, Rush said, focuses on three men with Muskogee connections who were part of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily Black military pilots who fought during World War II. They were Faythe A. McGinnis, Robert C. Smith and Oscar D. Hutton Jr.
If you go
WHAT: Three Rivers Museum Grand Reopening.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
ADMISSION: Adults, $5; Children, $3; children under 6, free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.