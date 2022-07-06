This week's NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet will help youth get involved in the community, leaders say.
"It will give us the push we need," said Melody Cranford, youth director of the Muskogee NAACP branch. "We pay for our youth membership with these funds. We do a lot in the community with the youth."
The banquet will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Muskogee Civic Center. Tickets, available at the door, are $50. The banquet is presented by the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP.
Keynote speaker will be Northeastern State University professor emeritus Harold C. Aldridge, author of "What if the Past was Lost Forever? Then Who Would Pass on What?" Saxophonist Braylon Dedmon will provide music.
Funds raised at the banquet can help the youth and college branches do more in the community, Cranford said.
"We have a great plan together for an anti-bullying program," she said. The young people are very active."
The youth chapter has 25 teen members, and a chapter at Connors State College has 15 to 20 members, she said.
Both groups are racially diverse.
"Especially at our Connors branch, it's not just African Americans, it's all people," she said. "We do have Caucasians at Connors that are part of our executive committee. Also, the same thing in our youth branch. We have some Hispanic. We have all age groups."
Such diversity has been helpful, Cranford said.
"We're getting to hear concerns," she said. "We've tackled bullying. Especially with the recent number of school shootings. We've tackled those things from kindergarten to college level."
Proceeds also support scholarships, said NAACP Muskogee branch First Vice President Tracy Cole.
"We haven't had a banquet in a couple of years due to COVID," he said.
The previous banquet raised $8,000, Cole said. The NAACP had five scholarships that year.
Cole said Aldridge is "just a dynamic guy, very profound with words."
A Taft native, Aldridge was NSU professor of psychology from 1971 to 1997. He was one of the first Black professors to teach at NSU after desegregation. He also has served on the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors.
Cole said Aldridge's book focuses on the heritage of segregated schools.
If you go
WHAT: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.
THEME: "Recognizing our past as we move forward."
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $50 per person; $500 for table for 10. Available at the door.
