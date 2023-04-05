The Oktaha band qualified for State by receiving Superior ratings from all concert and sight-reading judges at Dist. Contest on March 8 at Pryor High School. All the judges were very complimentary on their performances.
Tigers qualify for state competition
- Submitted by Oktaha Schools
