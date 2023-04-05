Tigers qualify for state competition

The Oktaha High School Band advanced to the O.S.S.A.A. State Band Contest.

 File photo

The Oktaha band qualified for State by receiving Superior ratings from all concert and sight-reading judges at Dist. Contest on March 8 at Pryor High School. All the judges were very complimentary on their performances.

