Shonnea Dansberry hardly had any time to spare while preparing for Muskogee High School's Winter Homecoming Coronation on Friday night.
"Five minutes," said Dansberry, a point forward for the MHS Lady Roughers basketball team. "I just got off the court and then I had to go get dressed. We had to hurry up and get dressed before the boys' halftime started."
But she made it, just in time to be crowned MHS Winter Homecoming Queen during halftime of the boys' basketball game. She represented Girls' Basketball in the ceremony, which featured representatives from 11 MHS programs.
Joseph Campbell, representing Boys Basketball, was honored as MHS Winter Homecoming King.
Campbell, also a point forward, had even less time to prepare for the coronation.
While other royalty had time to dress up and were escorted by family members, Campbell stood alone, wearing his number 10 jersey.
The coronation announcer said Campbell is proud to be a Rougher because Roughers never give up.
Campbell immediately had to join the rest of his team for the second half of the boys' game against the Sapulpa Chieftans.
Dansberry found time to comment while friends and family members took pictures.
"I was really happy, I was overwhelmed with joy," the MHS senior said. "I've always wanted to do this since I was in middle school and for me to actually get the opportunity to do it, I was like really happy."
As she was escorted to mid-court, Dansberry glistened in a beige, sequined sleeveless gown.
The announcer said Dansberry is grateful for the support she received from her classmates and friends.
"Roughers are one big family," the announcer said.
Dansberry said she has plenty to do after basketball season. She said she is active in track, leadership and the Black History Club.
She said she plans to go to college and get a degree in social work.
Muskogee High School Winter Homecoming Royalty
QUEEN: Girls Basketball - Shonnea Dansberry
KING: Boys Basketball - Joseph Campbell
Girls Swim - Klair Bradley
Boys Swim - Jack Gilliam
AFJROTC - Brittney Seveland
Girls Golf - Emily Shipley
Boys Golf - Ty Glover
FCCLA - Michaela Brown
FFA - Gracey Starkey
Leadership Club - Trentity White
Robotics - Lyndsey Eckerson
