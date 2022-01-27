Kindergartners at Tony Goetz Elementary develop their character while working together, educators say.
"They work together by sharing the manipulatives and taking turns and cooperating together," kindergarten teacher Kayla Martin said. "They practice their skills of kindness and love and compassion while they do things like this."
Such everyday practices helped Tony Goetz Elementary be named an Oklahoma School of Character this week by the citizenship organization Character.org.
The organization honors schools that show a "dedicated focus on character development, which has a positive effect on academic achievement, school behavior and school climate."
Principal Sarah McWilliams said she received an email from Character.org notifying her of the citation.
"It is a huge honor, and we are extremely excited," she said. "We have been working on this for three years now."
The school now can seek a National School of Character honor. Character.org representatives are to conduct interviews and possibly visit the school before making that decision.
Muskogee Public Schools has had four sites named National Schools of Character over the years. Early Childhood Center and Sadler Arts Academy each earned the honor twice. Muskogee High School and Whittier Elementary also have earned the honor. Hilldale Middle School was named a National School of Character in 2014.
McWilliams said Tony Goetz Elementary follows guiding principles called Rougher STRUT — Self-control, Trustworthiness, Respect, Understanding, Thankfulness. Such principles are practiced each day, she said.
The school has a Character Council with fourth- and fifth-graders. Students learned core values at a Character Summit at the start of the school year.
"We also have morning meetings where kids talk about kindness quotes, whatever the word of the month is," she said.
Martin said her students have morning activities "where they practice these skills and learn fun ways to sing and dance and get a better understanding on how to show kindness."
They sing songs, such as "Kindness is a Muscle" and a gratitude song, Martin said.
McWilliams said students also have done service learning projects, such as collecting blankets and stuffed animals for Kids' Space. She said students recently collected more than 1,000 cans to give to the Eastern Heights Baptist Church food pantry across the street from the school.
Tony Goetz also has a behavioral therapist who leads small social emotional learning classes each week, McWilliams said, adding that the therapist was hired through a state EDGE grant. She said the therapist works with 10 children each 30-minute session.
Therapist Robbie Horn said the seven-week series focuses on five "core teachings."
"Each one is something that helps them as they go through their day — helps with relationship skills, friendship building, decision making, social awareness, self management," he said. "It's really important, especially with how the past few years have been with COVID and inconsistent with socializing, it really helps build fundamentals on how we interact with each other. It's helps us get back into what it means to be a good friend. What it means to be helpful and kind."
