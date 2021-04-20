Fort Gibson High School's top graduates worked extra hard to shine through their high school years, FGHS Principal Ben Pemberton said.
"It's really speaks to their perseverance and ability to overcome the pandemic," Pemberton said. "Having to go to distance learning that spring, then all the breaks they had in their learning this year."
Many also had to work through the aftermath of the devastating flood of May 2019, he said.
Fort Gibson High School honored 31 top seniors at the annual Red and White Scholars Banquet, held Thursday at Harrison Field House.
Pemberton said the students make up about 10 percent of the 2021 graduating class. However, the top students are judged by accomplishments, not class percentages.
Ten students were honored as White Scholars. Each earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or 4.0 and scored 22 or more on the ACT assessment.
They are Gabriel Michael Berres, William Todd Briley, Geral Dakota Brown, Kali Love Gleissner, Carlie Paige Jones, Gavin Taylor Mosteller, Nia Marie Polzin, Mikayla Rae Scott, Carson Tate Smith and Baylor Michelle Young.
Another 21 students were named Red Scholars. Each earned a 4.01 GPA or better and scored 25 or better on the ACT.
They are Albany Ellen Adair, Alyssa Monet Allen, Sonrisa Louise Bebo, Madeline Kate Bethel, Carlee Belle Fugate, Madison Mae Garland, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gifford, Kelly Nicole Hanna, Lindsey Beth Hinkle, Nathan Ray Jones, Garon James Kourt, Cameron Danny O'Dell, Randall Dawson Pruitt, Riley Elizabeth Raasch, Braden Tyler Roberts, Lydia Katherine Stinson, Kaden Wayne Taylor, Jakob Bradley West, Carson Nicole Willis, Kinley Martin Wilson, Christian Lawton Wood.
Pemberton said achieving through this challenging time "speaks to the high character and work ethic of these students."
Red and White Scholars of the class of 2020 were not able to have an honors ceremony, Pemberton said.
Commencement for the class of 2021 will be 7 p.m. May 21 at Tiger Stadium.
