Noise from a moving crane competed with speakers during Wednesday’s topping out ceremony at the Tony Goetz Elementary School construction site.
The noise was actually part of the ceremony, which celebrated completion of the new building’s steel frame. The ceremony featured the crane moving a green steel beam to the edge of the school entrance, and workers securing it to the frame.
Muskogee Public Schools is rebuilding most of Tony Goetz Elementary as part of the district’s $110 million bond issue voters approved in October 2019.
“I’m just so excited and blessed,” said Tony Goetz Principal Sarah McWilliams after watching the beam get secured.
Before the ceremony, McWilliams joined other school staff and students, along with city and MPS officials to sign the beam.
“It was really meaningful to be able to sign the beam,” she said.
Teacher Jennifer Hunter said “I’m really excited, not just for Tony Goetz, but for the community. This is a new beginning.”
MPS Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall shared the ceremony’s tradition.
“The ceremony marked the last piece of steel that went into a large building or skyscraper,” Mendenhall said. “There was always a party. If you drive down the highway and see a building with a Christmas tree on top, or a flag, that shows they had a topping out ceremony.”
Mendenhall said workers would sign the last beam to go into a building.
“The beam you just signed, you can imagine 80 years from now, someone taking the building down will see the history,” he said. “I have a feeling, what you’ve done today will be historical because people will take pictures of it.”
The 2019 bond issue included $13 million for demolition and rebuilding of Tony Goetz Elementary.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the rebuilt school will be an investment in Muskogee.
“We’re making these investments in our city because we don’t want our children to grow up thinking they have to leave Muskogee,” Coleman said. “We want them to have a quality education and a quality experience in Muskogee Public Schools.”
During the ceremony, McWilliams told those attending that she’s thankful to be in her position.
“Tony Goetz is very special to me,” she said. “I started my career in Muskogee working at Tony Goetz as a gifted and talented teacher, then a few years later started teaching third grade here. My children all went to elementary here. I’ve come full circle for me to be back here.”
During construction, Tony Goetz students attend class at Whittier Elementary and at New Tech at Alice Robertson.
“The year has been tough,” McWilliams said. “We’ve been in two buildings and with COVID on top of everything. I could not have done it without my amazing staff. I’m super excited to be able to be in this building next year. It’s going to be awesome.”
