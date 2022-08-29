Town eyes solutions to traffic congestion issue

Town officials hope to ease congestion at Lee Street and U.S. 62 by prohibiting left turns from Ross Street, and possibly adding a road linking Ross to Lee.
"It's just a nightmare," Town Administrator James Walters said. "The problem is the backup of the traffic on Lee trying to get onto U.S. 62, and you've got that in conjunction with early morning business traffic coming through for McDonald's, and you also have a tremendous amount of school drop-off issues. You've got all of that going on at one time."
The Town of Fort Gibson now forbids left turns from Ross onto Lee between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Ross intersection is about 200 feet from U.S. 62.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said traffic remains a problem in that area.
"With Fort Gibson growing, with the traffic going east and west on 62 and people coming into the businesses, the traffic is getting backed up there during school time, lunch time and the evening time when people are coming and going from work," Frazier said. "That little side street, Ross, is causing a problem, according to the town officials and some of the citizens, so they put up a 'no left turn' sign up to try to relieve some of the problems.
The sign has been up for about a month.
"We stopped quite a few people. I particularly stopped about 15 or 20 in one hour and let them know, 'hey we put a sign up there, you need to be aware," he said. "At this point, we're done with the warnings and issuing citations."
He said motorists can turn right onto Lee, or straight to Benge Street.
The left-turn prohibition is a first phase in easing congestion, Walters said.
"The trustees recognize that we're going to have to expand the infrastructure," he said. "We're really limited on what we can do there, and turning left right there, especially certain times a day, is just not feasible.
The town is working with engineers and Oklahoma Department of Transportation to find a location for a cross street north of the Ross/Lee intersection, Walters said. He said there are a couple of access options south of Heritage Drive.
"Maybe be able to tie it into Lone Oak Circle, Northeast Health System, that area," he said.
Walters said he hopes to get some engineering work done this fall.
"As quickly as we can work something out, get some plans drawn and property issues resolved, we can work on it," he said. "We're hoping we can get the engineering done really quickly on it."
