People can discuss the future of Irving Elementary School during a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. April 7 at the school.
The meeting features an update on remaining projects funded by a $110 million bond issue voters in Muskogee Public Schools approved in 2019.
"Discussion is going to be more specific to Irving, when it comes to the bond issue," said MPS Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun.
The meeting could include a building tour to show where improvement is needed at Irving, he said.
"We're still in the planning stages on what would be able to take place there," Braun said, adding that architects and engineers have walked through the building to determine what work is needed.
Irving bond issue projects were listed as "to be announced" in the latest project report given at the latest Muskogee Board of Education Meeting. Muskogee's Early Childhood Center and the 6th and 7th Grade Academy at the former Ben Franklin Science Academy also are on the TBA list.
Braun said the April meeting will offer an opportunity for people to ask questions.
Irving serves a heavily Hispanic neighborhood. John Cruz, director of the Latin Community of Muskogee, said the school needs upgrades to the gym, classrooms and cafeteria.
"I know they were working on the playground," he said. "But the building as a whole needs some help, and the parking lot."
He said the community is having conversations with MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall.
"With the percentage of Hispanic students that we have here, I hope we can get a little more representation," Cruz said. "And we can get more teachers and more help that are willing to adapt these Spanish speaking kids, so they can learn the language and adapt to the United States."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Public Schools Town Hall.
WHEN: 6 p.m. April 7.
WHERE: Irving Elementary School, 1100 N. J St.
