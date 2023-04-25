Drummer Phil Sapienza contributed his knowledge of music and entertainment to his team competing in Friday night's Trivia Challenge.
"We're just borrowed brains," he said. "But I kind of know a lot of useless stuff," he said.
Sapienza and his wife, Linda Sapienza sat with a team fro Stifel Financial Corp., one of nearly 50 teams at the challenge, which benefitted the Education Foundation of Muskogee. The 13th annual challenge was held Friday at Hatbox Event Center.
Foundation President Tammye Howell said money raised by the challenge means "everything to our community."
Proceeds help fund classroom projects throughout Muskogee Public Schools. Howell said more than $36,000 was raised at last year's challenge.
"So we're shooting for $50,000 this year," she said. "Our crowd is a lot larger than last year. This is the first year we came to Hatbox and we came here to support Hatbox, which has more table space."
She said more than 50 teams bought tables for Friday's challenge. A silent auction featuring an array of pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts also benefitted the Foundation.
Emcee Jermaine Mondaine posed questions on a variety of subjects, including musical rhetorical questions and government. Team members agreed on answers, wrote them down and submitted them to a panel of judges.
Stifel Financial Corp. branch manager Joel Cousins said he brought a team to support the Education Foundation of Muskogee.
"And to see a lot of fun people, and hear what's going on," he said. "We just came to have a good time — and we're trying to get some good desserts, too."
Cousins said he has taken a team to many past challenges.
"If I have some perfectly smart people, we've done pretty well, but we've never won," he said. "But we like to make fun of people's stupid answers."
To help speed things up, only a minute was allowed between each question.
Teammate Linda Sapienza said she's excellent at "applauding, and being happy when people get good answers."
Trivia Challenge Winning Teams
1. Advantage Controls.
2. Muskogee Phoenix.
3. The Best Co.
