Porter schools will receive several grants from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, according to a media release.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors approved Healthy Schools Incentive Grants at their March meeting for 20 Oklahoma school districts and 10 school sites. The grants will fund health-promoting projects such as playground and fitness equipment, hydration stations, walking paths and more.
Porter Consolidated Schools will receive an $8,500 grant. Porter Elementary and Porter Junior High/High School will receive $3,000 each.
“Lifelong healthy habits are formed at a young age,” said TSET Board Chair Bruce Benjamin, Ph.D. “The purpose of the Healthy Schools Incentive Grant program is to ensure our schools have policies in place and have the resources they need to promote health among students. Oklahoma’s young people deserve every opportunity to live a healthy life.”
Schools are awarded grants for adopting policies and strategies that promote being tobacco-free, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption and increasing physical activity for students, faculty, parents and staff. Local districts and schools decide how grant funds will be used. TSET requires that each project promote health. These health-promoting practices and policies are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“These schools are doing an excellent job promoting healthy habits and practices to their students, and TSET is proud to recognize those efforts,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Teaching the next generation to move more, eat nutritiously and be tobacco-free is a crucial step for Oklahoma to become a Top 10 state in health.”
