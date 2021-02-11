TTCU Federal Credit Union recently donated $7,000 to Northeastern State University through its TTCU School Pride Program.
The donation is for the 2020 fall semester. The TTCU School Pride Program began in 2007 as a way to give back to local schools. Anyone with a TTCU account can request an NSU branded debit card and every time they use it, a percentage is donated to the school at the beginning of each fall and spring semester.
Since starting the program, NSU has received $117,000, and the most recent donation is the largest thus far in school history.
Peggy Glenn, NSU Foundation executive director, said the funds aren’t designated for a specific purpose and can be used for NSU’s greatest unmet needs. Most recently, some of the funds were used to supplement the President’s Ambassadors Network program.
“Our PAN program provides competitive grants to NSU employees for professional development activities, since funding for employee training is usually the first thing that’s cut when budgets tighten,” Glenn said.
One of this year’s recipients was Thad Turman, NSU’s director of business affairs, who used his PAN grant to become a certified procurement professional through NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement, Glenn said.
To apply for a TTCU school pride debit card or learn more about the program, visit https://www.ttcu.com/checking-savings/debit-cards#tab2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.