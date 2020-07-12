TTCU Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies and monetary donations at its Muskogee branch, 3801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Supplies will go to Fostering Hope of Muskogee for distribution to those in need.
The drive, which runs Monday through Aug. 31, is part of a regional supply drive TTCU is conducting.
“Many people have faced hardships or loss of income during these uncertain economic times,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “That will make it harder than ever for some families to afford school supplies. No matter what school looks like in the fall, we want Oklahoma children to have the tools they need to succeed.”
In its 19th year, Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the general community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma. Thousands of items are collected each year and distributed to eleven community partners.
